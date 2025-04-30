BYU Basketball a 2-Seed in Way-Too-Early Lunardi Bracketology
The BYU basketball program is still putting the finishing touches on the 2025-2026 roster. Even though the roster isn't set in stone, the Cougars will likely go into the season as a preseason top-10 team. Some national analysts have BYU as high as the top five in their way-too-early rankings for next season.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi submitted his way-too-early bracket projections for the 2025-2026 season. In Lunardi's projections, BYU was a 2-seed. In this scenario, BYU would play 15-seed Idaho in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
This BYU team has a chance to make history. If BYU advances to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, it would be the first time BYU has done that in consecutive seasons.
BYU's projected starting lineup has the potential to be one of the best, if not the best, in the sport. The 2025-2026 season will likely be the most anticipated season in program history.