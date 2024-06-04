BYU Basketball Adds Tim Fanning as Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program added another member to the coach staff. The Cougars added Tim Fanning - an experienced coach with international ties. He comes to BYU from Overtime Elite where he worked with some of the top prospects in the country.
“I’m excited to welcome Tim to BYU,” Young said in the official press release. “He comes with very unique coaching experiences after coaching in the NBA G-League, Euroleague and being a head coach at different levels. Tim has traveled the world learning different philosophies and gained a strong network along the way. He’s a very intelligent coach with a strong background in player development. Our entire program will benefit from Tim’s expertise.”
Fanning spent three years with Overtime Elite prior to coaching at BYU. At Overtime Elite, he worked with "countless Division I and professional players" according to the BYU press release. Included among the prospects he coached are the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, Alex Sarr. He also worked closely with Amen Thompson, a top five pick in the 2023 Draft.
His international ties come from his time at Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. He spent five years as the assistant coach, including two years with former BYU standout Elijah Bryant.