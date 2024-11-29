BYU Basketball Bounces Back, Dominates NC State
On Friday afternoon, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program beat NC State in convincing fashion. After losing to Ole Miss in overtime on Thursday, the Cougars bounced back and took down an NC State program that made the Final Four last season. The final score was 72-61, but frankly the final score was misleading. The Cougars dominated this game.
BYU got out to a quick start from three and never looked back. At the under-16 timeout in the first half, BYU had a 14-6 lead. The Cougars extended their lead to double digits later in the first half, and maintained that double-digit lead for most of the game.
The Cougars dominated this game with a balanced scoring attack. Veteran Richie Saunders led BYU with 13 points. The only other player in double figures for BYU was Fousseyni Traore with 10 points. In total, nine BYU players scored on Friday.
BYU dominated the boards in this game, outrebounding NC State 45-32. Egor Demin and Keba Keita led BYU in rebounds with 11 rebounds and 9 rebounds, respectively. Demin also led BYU in +/- at +16. He has the ability to impact the game in so many ways, and it showed on Friday.
BYU will get a few days off before traveling to take on Providence next Tuesday. That is the biggest remaining test in the non-conference slate for Kevin Young and the Cougars.