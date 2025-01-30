Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Climbing Big 12 Standings After Baylor Win

Casey Lundquist

BYU center Keba Keita throws down a dunk against Baylor
BYU center Keba Keita throws down a dunk against Baylor / BYU Photo
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball won its third consecutive game in Big 12 play. The Cougars are suddenly above .500 in conference play after starting 2-4. At 5-4 in league action, the Cougars are starting to climb the Big 12 standings.

Now that all Big 12 teams have played nine games, let's check in on the conference standings.

Big 12 standings
Big 12 standings / si.com

BYU is tied for sixth in the conference standings. They have a chance to cement themselves in the top half on Saturday against UCF.

