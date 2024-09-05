BYU Basketball Completes In-Home Visit with Five-Star Caleb Wilson
New BYU basketball coach Kevin Young and his staff have hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. Now that the roster for the 2024-2025 season is set, they have moved their attention to recruiting the class of 2025. And they've been shooting for the stars. The Cougars have put the full-court press on the nation's top prospect: AJ Dybansta. Dybansta isn't the only five-star prospect that BYU is pursuing. Caleb Wilson, a five-star power forward from Atlanta, is also a top BYU target.
BYU head coach Kevin Young and his assistants Chris Burgess, John Linehan, and Brandon Dunson traveled to visit Wilson in his home on Wednesday.
Wilson is the top prospect in Georgia in the 2025 recruiting class and he is a top five prospect nationally. He holds competing offers from the likes of Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, and Xavier among many others.
He has great length at 6'9 and he can also handle the basketball and shoot. He has the makings of a future first-round pick in the NBA Draft.
BYU's 2025 recruiting class has the potential to be the best recruiting class in BYU basketball history. The 2024 recruiting class currently holds that spot, finishing 13th in the country. The 2025 class could be even better if BYU is able to land a couple of players they are pursuing.
For now, all eyes are on AJ Dybansta. The projected no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will take an official visit to BYU in October.