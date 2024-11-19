BYU Basketball Could Crack the Top 25 With a Dominant Win Against Mississippi Valley on Saturday
BYU hoops is the real deal. While we still haven't seen the Cougars face a true test in their four nonconference matchups, we've seen what happens when they decide to turn up the heat. Just take a look at last week's game against Idaho - what was a four-point game at halftime turned into a 24-point blowout.
We've seen moments when teams have pulled within a few points, but Egor Demin and company know how to put teams away when it counts. Demin was recognized as the Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second-straight week.
This week, the Cougars face off against Mississippi Valley State. Mississippi Valley has struggled this season against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. In fact, the Delta Devils have not scored more than 44 points in any of the three Quad 1 and Quad 2 games they have played so far. This is a chance for BYU to take control early and run away with the game.
On Saturday, look for Kevin Young to spread the minutes among nine or ten different guys. We may get a chance to see some different lineups, and this game will be a chance for players to continue building chemistry.
If BYU can put away Mississippi Valley convincingly, and there is a bit of movement above the Cougars in the rankings, we should see a ranked BYU squad next week. This author would love to see a ranked matchup vs. Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day, but I may be asking for too much.