BYU Basketball Cracks the AP Top 25 for the First Time This Season

BYU wing Mawot Mag drives to the basketball against Kansas
BYU wing Mawot Mag drives to the basketball against Kansas
On Monday, BYU basketball was ranked in the AP Poll for the first time this season. The Cougars came in at no. 25 after back-to-back wins over ranked teams last week. Arizona remained ranked after losing to BYU, while Kansas dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to both BYU and Utah.

In total, five Big 12 teams are in the top 25 including three in the top 10: Houston (4), Iowa State (9), Texas Tech (10), Arizona (22), and BYU (25).

Below is the updated AP Top 25 and the final ranking in February.

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Florida
  4. Houston
  5. Tennessee
  6. Alabama
  7. St. John's
  8. Michigan State
  9. Iowa State
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Clemson
  14. Missouri
  15. Michigan
  16. Maryland
  17. Kentucky
  18. Memphis
  19. Lousiville
  20. Purdue
  21. Marquette
  22. Arizona
  23. St. Mary's
  24. Mississippi State
  25. BYU

If BYU wins out this week, it will setup a ranked matchup between BYU and Iowa State next week.

