BYU Basketball Dominates League with Seven on Academic All-Big 12 Teams
BYU men's basketball is making waves both on and off the court, leading the Big 12 with seven players earning spots on the Winter 2024 Academic All-Big 12 Team, as announced on Tuesday.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark praised the academic achievements, highlighting the balance between athletic and academic excellence: “We are thrilled to honor Big 12 student-athletes for their academic success,” said Yorkmark. “These individuals have achieved greatness both on the field and in their academic pursuits. I would like to congratulate each and every one of our Academic All-Big 12 and Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients.”
The Cougars tied with Kansas for most in the league, including Dallin Hall (Business), Trevin Knell (MBA), Jared McGregor (Entrepreneurial Management), Richie Saunders (Business), Trey Stewart (Psychology), and Fousseyni Traore (Business Management). Spencer Johnson (Post-Bac Studies) earned second-team honors.
First-team members maintained a GPA of 3.20 or higher, while second-team selections had GPAs between 3.00 and 3.19. Eligibility required a GPA of 3.00 or above and participation in 20% of team contests, excluding freshmen and first-year transfers.
The recognition underscores BYU's commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics, setting a high standard within the Big 12.