BYU Basketball Dominates Wyoming From Start to Finish
On Saturday night, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program took on Wyoming in Salt Lake City. This battle of former conference foes wasn't competitive for long as the Cougars dominated from the opening tip.
BYU jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes thanks to seven quick points from senior Trevin Knell. The Cougars' early lead was never in danger after that point - BYU cruised to a 68-49 victory.
Trevin Knell led BYU with 15 points on 6/7 shooting. His ability to get to the rim in this game opened up a lot of things for the BYU offense.
The story of the game was an injury to BYU veteran Richie Saunders. Saunders collided with a Wyoming player early in the game and suffered what was described as a lip contusion. Saunders did not return to the game. His injury status will be one to monitor as BYU approaches conference play.
Two BYU players came off the bench and scored in double figures on Saturday night. Dawson Baker scored 11 points on 3/8 shooting, and senior Mawot Mag scored 11 points on 4/5 shooting. Mag has played sparingly this season, but he made the most of his opportunities against Wyoming.
BYU freshman standout Egor Demin did not play for the second time in as many games. Demin suffered a knee contusion against Providence. His status for the next game has not been announced.
BYU will be back in action next Friday against Florida A&M. That will be the last game of non-conference play before BYU tips off conference play on December 31st against Arizona State.