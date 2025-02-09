BYU Basketball Falls to Cincinnati For Second Consecutive Loss
On Saturday afternoon, BYU traveled to Cincinnati and lost to the Bearcats for their second consecutive loss in Big 12 play. BYU outscored Cincinnati 42-39 in the first half. Then Cincinnati came out and outscored BYU 45-24 in the second half on their way to an 84-66 victory.
BYU struggled to contain the Cincinnati guards all night long. The Bearcats' backcourt combined for 39 points on 16/23 shooting. Jizzle James made a career high six three-point shots against the Cougars.
At one point midway through the second half, BYU reserves Mihailo Boskovic and Trey Stewart entered the game and led a BYU run that cut the lead to eight. Then, Cincinnati went on another run and put the game away.
Only two BYU players scored in double digits against Cincinnati. Richie Saunders led the Cougars with 15 points, and Egor Demin scored 12 while adding 2 assists.
It doesn't get any easier for BYU over the next few weeks. BYU will travel to take on West Virginia in Morgantown on Tuesday before returning home to take on Kansas State and Kansas in the Marriott Center.