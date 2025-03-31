BYU Basketball Freshman Elijah Crawford Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Monday, BYU freshman point guard Elijah Crawford entered the NCAA Tranfser Portal. Crawford, a former four-star recruit, spent just one year in Provo. In his lone season at BYU, Crawford did not have a spot in the rotation.
Crawford averaged 5.2 minutes per game, primarily in garbage time. Crawford averaged 1.2 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. He came to BYU after signing with Stanford. Crawford followed BYU assistant Brandon Dunson, his primary recruiter when Dunson was on the staff at Stanford, to BYU.
Crawford, a New Hampshire native, is a true point guard that can create his own shot and score at all three levels. During his original recruitment, he picked up competing offers from Georgia, Xavier, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UCF, and Boston College.
Crawford will likely seek a destination where he can get more playing time.
Crawford is the second BYU player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. He joins fellow freshman Kanon Catchings in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The transfers of Crawford and Catchings are the new reality in college basketball. If highly-recruited players don't get many minutes, most will go to a place where they can play a bigger role. Since BYU is recruiting at a higher level than ever before, attrition is to be expected. The key for BYU will be to use those scholarships in the transfer portal wisely.