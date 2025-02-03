BYU Basketball Gets Extra Late TV Slot for Upcoming Game Against Arizona
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball hosts the Arizona Wildcats in a battle of two of the hottest teams in the league. Both BYU and Arizona have won four consecutive games in league play. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and it will tipoff late into the evening.
The broadcast plans were announced for BYU-Arizona over the weekend. The game will start at 9 PM Mountain Time. Despite the late tipoff, the Marriott Center will be full and loud on Tuesday night.
BYU and Arizona are two of the top five teams in the Big 12 standings. This game represents an opportunity for BYU to get off the bubble and into the projected field of 68. Before BYU's win against UCF on Saturday, the Cougars were one of the "First Four Out" according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.