BYU Basketball is Shooting for the Stars in the 2025 Recruiting Class
Ever since the Kevin Young era started, the BYU basketball program hasn't shied away from recruiting the top prospects not only in the US, but around the globe. Their aspirational recruiting strategy has already paid major dividends - the Cougars have landed four-star recruits Elijah Crawford, Brody Kozlowski, and projected lottery pick Egor Demin. BYU continues to shoot for the stars in the class of 2025. BYU already offered AJ Dybansta, the projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Earlier this week, BYU extended four more offers to some of the top prospects in the 2025 class.
1. Caleb Wilson
Caleb Wilson is a five-star prospect out of Georgia. Listed at 6'9, he holds offers from the top programs in the sport including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida, and North Carolina among many others. He is listed as a power forward prospect and possesses elite athleticism.
2. Bryce Heard
Bryce Heard is a four-star shooting guard from Illinois. Listed at 6'5, he holds competing offers from the likes of Illinois, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Oklahoma State among many others.
3. Jasir Rencher
Four-star guard Jasir Rencher, a native of San Francisco, picked up a BYU offer this week. Rencher holds competing offers from Illinois, Cal, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Utah among others.
4. Hudson Greer
Last but not least, four-star prospect and Texas native Hudson Greer picked up an offer from BYU. Alabama, Arizona, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kansas State, and Utah are just a handful of his competing offers.