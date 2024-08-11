BYU Basketball Makes the Cut for Four-Star Ryder Frost
On Sunday, four-star forward Ryder Frost narrowed his list of schools to eight and BYU made the cut alongside Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Iowa, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. The Cougars and head coach Kevin Young offered Frost a scholarship back in July. They made a big enough impression on Frost and his family over the last month to make his top eight schools.
Frost, listed at 6'6, is a sharpshooter that can shoot in a variety of situations. Whether he is catching and shooting or shooting off the bounce, he can knock down threes with efficiency. His quick release helps him get shots off in traffic. He is also athletic enough to cut to the hoop and play above the rim. You can check out his highlights below.
Frost is one of a handful of high-profile recruits that the BYU basketball program is recruiting in the 2025 recruiting class. Of the 11 recruits that hold offers from BYU (per 247Sports), 4 of the 11 are five-star recruits and the rest are four-star recruits.
The top target for BYU in the 2025 class, and practically every school in the country, is consensus no. 1 recruit AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dybansta was on BYU's campus a month or so ago for an unofficial visit. Dybansta will play his senior season in Utah with Utah Preps. Dybansta recently won the gold medal at the U17 World Cup with Team USA alongside BYU target JJ Mandaquit.