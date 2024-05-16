BYU Basketball Makes the Top Five for Rutgers Transfer Mawot Mag
On Wednesday, Rutgers transfer Mawot Mag narrowed down his list of schools to five and BYU made the cut. Clemson, San Diego State, USC, and Southern Miss were the other schools in the top five, he told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Mag spent the last four years at Rutgers, so he will have just one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Listed at 6'7, Mag is an athletic slasher. He does most of his damage around the rim. Last year, he averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He can step outside and hit a few threes but that is not his strength - he shot just 24.5% from three last season.
When healthy, Mag was a starter for Rutgers last season. He started 16 games but he only appeared in 17 games due to injury.
Mag has steadily improved over the course of his collegiate career. As a freshman, he averaged just 2.0 points per game in a limited role. As a sophomore, Mag took on a more consistent role, averaging 11.7 minutes per game. He made his first career start that year and he appeared in 29 total games. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
As a junior, Mag moved into the starting lineup. That year, he averaged 7.8 points per game and a career high 5.3 rebounds per game.
BYU still have five scholarships to fill for next season. Kevin Young and staff are working around the clock to fill out the final spots on the roster.