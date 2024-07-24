BYU Basketball Makes the Top Six for Four-Star Recruit Xavion Staton
Four-star recruit and Las Vegas native Xavion Staton narrowed down his list of top schools and BYU made the cut alongside UNLV, Arizona, USC, Stanford, and Michigan. Staton picked up more than 30 offers during the process, including offers from the likes of Creighton, Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Xavier, Washington, and Miami among others. New BYU head coach Kevin Young and his staff established enough of a reputation and relationship with Staton to make the cut.
Staton is ranked the 22nd best prospect nationally by 247Sports and the nation's second best center. He is the top basketball recruit from the state of Nevada in the 2025 recruiting class.
Staton is listed at 6'11 by 247Sports, but he has been listed as tall as 7'1 and 210 pounds. In BYU's projected lineup for the 2024-2025 season, the Cougars lack some size at the five spot. Staton would fill that void in spades - he has enough size to compete at the highest levels of college basketball.
It is Staton's athleticism and rim protecting abilities that make him the coveted recruit he is today. Most players at his size are clunky and slow, espeically in high school. Staton has the ability to move his feet, catch lobs, and get vertical. He can shoot a jumper in a punch, but he will make his living around the rim.
Staton represents the kind of high-level recruits that BYU has been able to attract since hiring Kevin Young. Young has elevated BYU's recruiting to heights never before seen by any major BYU athletic program. The 2024 class is arguably the best in BYU basketball history, but Coach Young has the potential to sign an even better class in 2025.