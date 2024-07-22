BYU Basketball Offers 2025 Prospect Chamberlain Burgess
BYU basketball continues to recruit the 2025 class, with head coach Kevin Young extending a scholarship offer to Chamberlain Burgess. Burgess is a 6-foot-9 big man from Orem High School. This follows Burgess’s impressive showing at the Adidas 3SSB event in South Carolina, where he helped the Utah Prospects secure their second consecutive championship.
Burgess, who played three years at Lone Peak High School before transferring to Orem High, has attracted interest from SUU, CSUN, Utah Tech, Utah State, UVU, Weber State, and Denver. His recent performances led to offers from BYU and Hawaii, and a re-offer from Utah State's new coaching staff.
On the court, Burgess is versatile, playing both the 4 and 5 positions. He can protect the rim, space the floor, and pass effectively. While he needs to add weight to compete at a high-major level, he has time to develop, especially with his plans to serve a mission.
Burgess also has ties to BYU. His parents, Josh and Ashleigh Burgess, played basketball for BYU, and his uncle, Chris Burgess, is an assistant coach there. Burgess's potential and ties to BYU make him a significant prospect for the Cougars, with the possibility of impacting their future roster in a big way.