BYU Basketball Officially Signs Dominique Diomande
Almost one month after committing to BYU, Washington transfer Dominique Diomande has officially signed with the BYU basketball program. BYU head coach Kevin Young announced Diomande's addition on Thursday.
“We’re thrilled to add Dominque to our team,” Young said. “He brings a unique level of speed and athleticism that will help us compete in the Big 12. He’s an elite-level defender who can guard multiple positions. Offensively, he fits in well with the way that we play. We’re excited to get him on campus and get to work.”
Diomande arrived at Washington in the middle of the season and never became part of their rotation. When he signed with Washington, he was a projected top-50 pick in the NBA Draft.
Diomande is a long, athletic wing with ideal NBA size. Listed at 6'8, Diomande is a native of France. Prior to signing with Washington, Diomande played in 26 games for ADA Blois of France-ProA U21 league. In those games, Diomande averaged 16.0 points while shooting 52% from the field. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
In games against elite opponents last season, BYU's athleticism was exposed at times. Diomande addresses that deficiency. Diomande will be one of the most athletic players on the roster. He is a high-flying player that is capable of highlight dunks and creating his own shot. He is a valuable player to put alongside AJ Dybansta and Rob Wright. Diomande has NBA potential as a 3&D player.
The area Diomande will need to improve the most is his efficiency from the three-point line. In his final year in France, Diomande shot 30% from three.