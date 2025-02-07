BYU Basketball on the Right Side of the Bubble Heading Into Game at Cincinnati
On Saturday afternoon, BYU takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Cincinnati. The game at Cincinnati is a Q1 game and an opportunity for BYU to supplement its NCAA Tournament resume. The Cougars are also looking to bounce back after suffering a home loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
Going into the weekend, BYU is on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. BYU is one of the Last Four In in Lunardi's latest projections. BYU would be an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament facing fellow 11-seed Wake Forest for a chance to advance to the round of 64.
The winner of BYU-Wake Forest would advance to take on no. 6 Maryland in the round of 64. Then the winner of that game would advance to the second round to take on the winner of Kansas-Cleveland State.
BYU has a chance to go from a bubble team to securely in the NCAA Tournament field over the next couple of weeks. Four of BYU's next five games are Q1 games. Going 3-2 over the next five games would likely move BYU from a bubble team to an NCAA Tournament team.
Going 3-2 or better in the next five games will be quite the challenge, and it probably won't be possible without a win on Saturday afternoon. After taking on Cincinnati, BYU travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.
After the game at West Virginia, BYU travels home to take on Kansas State and Kansas. After that two-game home stand, BYU will travel to Tuscon to take on Arizona. BYU's projected record over the next five games, according to KenPom, is 2.3-2.7.