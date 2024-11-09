BYU Basketball Outlasts UC Riverside and Remains Unbeaten at 2-0
BYU fans packed the Marriott Center Friday night expecting a strong follow-up to Tuesday’s dominant season opener. What they got was a little closer than planned, but Kevin Young’s Cougars delivered the win, holding off UC Riverside in the 86-80 victory. BYU took a large lead early in the second half, but some shooting struggles and defensive lapses kept things interesting down the stretch.
The game was full of high-energy moments and plenty of reasons for BYU fans to feel excited about what this team can do. Here are some of the main storylines from Friday night’s action.
Egor Demin: BYU’s Russian Star in the Making
It’s safe to say that freshman Egor Demin is the real deal. The 6’8” phenom from Russia was once again a force to be reckoned with, posting 20 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds against the Highlanders. Demin has quickly proven he can impact the game from every angle—scoring inside, distributing, rebounding, and hitting shots from deep.
While Demin was electric on offense, he wasn’t perfect. He shot just 2-6 from the free-throw line, highlighting one of BYU’s more significant struggles of the night. But when the game was on the line, Demin’s poise and presence helped the Cougars hold their ground.
A Tale of Two Shooting Nights
BYU opened the season with a barrage of 15 threes against Central Arkansas, but Friday night told a different story, as the Cougars made just six of their 22 attempts from deep, good for 27%. Those missed threes, along with a shaky 14-26 mark from the free-throw line, kept the Highlanders closer than they might have been.
But, I mean, BYU still made some threes.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, kept themselves in the game with hot shooting from beyond the arc, hitting 11 threes and shooting nearly 40% from distance. Riverside’s shooting helped them hang around even when BYU built a double-digit lead, showing that the Cougars still have work to do when it comes to perimeter defense.
But, I mean, look at this fast break defense.
Dominance in the Paint
While the Cougars had a tough night from long range, they made up for it down low, dominating Riverside with a 48-14 advantage in points in the paint. BYU’s big men were in sync, led by Keba Keita, who posted his first double-double for the Cougars with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Fouss Traore also delivered, coming off the bench to score 13 points and pull down six boards.
I have to agree, this was totally on purpose.
BYU’s strategy to attack the paint helped them break through Riverside’s defense and gave the Cougars an edge even as shots weren’t falling from deep. The inside game allowed BYU to weather Riverside’s runs and take back control whenever things got tight.
Missing Dallin Hall’s Experience
The Cougars were once again without Dallin Hall, who is sidelined with a lower leg injury. Hall’s veteran presence and physicality were missed on the court, particularly when the Highlanders made it close in the final minutes. Coach Young is hopeful Hall will return by Thanksgiving, which would add an essential piece to BYU’s lineup just as they start facing conference opponents.
Looking Ahead
With the win, BYU moves to 2-0 on the season, but there’s still work to be done. The Cougars showed grit and resilience, but free-throw shooting and defensive switches are areas they’ll need to shore up as they look ahead to tougher matchups.
BYU has five days to regroup before they welcome Queens to the Marriott Center next Wednesday. If Demin and company continue on their current trajectory, Cougar fans are in for a season of heart-stopping finishes, and—hopefully—a lot more victories.