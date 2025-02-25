BYU Basketball Projected to Play Familiar Foe in Latest Lunardi Bracketology
The BYU basketball team has only four regular season games remaining. As the calendar turns to March, BYU has gone from a bubble team to a near lock to be in the NCAA Tournament. In the latest bracket projections from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, BYU is a projected 8-seed facing a familiar foe: Utah State.
In Lunardi's projections, BYU would face Utah State in the first round in Lexington, Kentucky. The winner of BYU-Utah State would advance to take on the winner of Florida-Omaha. BYU has a history with Florida in the NCAA Tournament. The two teams met in back-to-back years in the tournament during Jimmer Fredette's career. The last matchup between those two teams came in Jimmer Fredette's senior year when Florida knocked BYU out of the tournament in the Sweet Sixteen.
With four games and the Big 12 tournament to go, BYU still has a chance to climb the seed line. A 4-0 record could get BYU close to the 6-seed line. A 3-1 record might be enough to get BYU to a 7-seed. Improving even one seed would be critical for BYU's chances win a game in the tournament. That should be the goal for BYU in the first year under Kevin Young.
Historically, BYU has struggled in the NCAA Tournament. A win in Kevin Young's first year would continue to build the momentum that Young has built over the last year.