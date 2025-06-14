BYU Basketball Ranks Third in Big 12 in Returning Scoring Percentage
The upcoming basketball season will be the most anticipated season in BYU basketball history. Multiple national outlets have the Cougars in the preseason top 10. Many outlets are high on BYU because they are bringing in elite talents like AJ Dybansta, Rob Wright, and others. However, it is the returning production that could take BYU to its best two-year run in program history.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports put our the returning scoring percentages for Big 12 teams. BYU ranks third in the league behind only Iowa State and Houston. Most notably, BYU returns star Richie Saunders who led BYU to the Sweet 16 back in March.
Three teams in the league return no scoring from a season ago: Baylor, West Virginia, and UCF. Five more teams return 20% or less: Kansas, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Arizona State.