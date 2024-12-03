BYU Basketball Remains Outside AP Top 25 In Week 5, Receives Fewer Votes Than Last Week
In case you haven't been watching, BYU basketball is looking really good this season. Kevin Young has done an incredible job with getting his roster ready to play and while things haven't been perfect, the Cougars have shown they have a high ceiling.
BYU came home from the Rady Children's Invitational last week in San Diego having split their two games. The loss came in overtime against No. 23 Ole Miss, where inexperience ultimately doomed the Cougars. The win came in the second round of the tournament against a scrappy NC State team where BYU was took control early and was never really in danger of losing.
Last week, BYU received the most votes of any team outside the top 25. Also last week, BYU hadn't faced a single real test in their first five games. This week, thirteen teams are listed ahead of BYU in terms of votes received, marking a drop from 26 to 39. Ole Miss, who the Cougars went toe to toe with in San Diego, remains at 23.
What does this all mean? Nothing, really. Ultimately, wins against stiff competition are what matter, and BYU has yet to beat a great team. Many teams played their first tough games of the season last week, so there was a lot of movement around the Cougars in the rankings.
BYU faces Providence this week in the first true road game of the season. While anything can happen in the road, it's a game the Cougars should win.
As long as BYU keeps stacking that win column, it's only a matter of time before we see the votes swing their way.