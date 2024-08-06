BYU Basketball Reportedly Set to Host Fresno State in Non-Conference Play
The BYU basketball season is inching closer. BYU will host Fresno State on December 11 as part of its non-conference schedule, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.
Fresno State is coming off a 2023-2024 season where they were one of the worst teams in the Mountain West. The Bulldogs ranked 237th in the final KenPom rankings.
Big 12 Schedule
BYU will face Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech at home in conference play. They will play two games (one home, one away) against Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, and West Virginia. They will play conference road games at Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, and UCF.
This will be the first time since the Mountain West days that BYU will face Utah twice in the same season. BYU's scheduled home-and-home series will be mostly regional, as BYU will take on Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah twice.
The conference schedule will be even more challenging for BYU in 2024-2025 than it was in 2023-2024. Iowa State, Kansas, Houston, and Arizona will likely be in the preseason top 15 and Baylor might crack the top 15 as well. Kevin Young will have a tremendous challenge on his hands with a young roster in his first season in the Big 12.