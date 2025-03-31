BYU Basketball Reportedly Set to Host Georgia Transfer Silas Demary Jr. For Visit
The BYU basketball program is in the market for some of the nation's top transfers. The Cougars are set to host Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. for a visit, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Demary Jr. will also visit UConn after his current visit to St. John's. Last season, Demary averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Demary Jr. shot 37.4% from three a year ago. Demary Jr. will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Demary is a big guard listed at 6'5 and 195 pounds. He excels at using his size to get to the rim and finishing in the paint. He would be an ideal fit alongside AJ Dybansta and Richie Saunders. Adding Demary Jr. would likely make BYU a preseason top 15 team.
BYU will be competing against some of the biggest brands in the sport for transfers this offseason. The BYU coaching staff will continue to recruit the transfer portal for impact players in the coming days.