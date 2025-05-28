Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Reportedly Set to Play Against UConn

Casey Lundquist

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls to his team during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls to his team during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The anticipation of the 2025-2026 BYU basketball season continues to grow. BYU will play against national power UConn in a neutral site game in Boston, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The Cougars and the Huskies are "finalizing" a deal to play a game in TD Garden in Boston on either November 14th or 15th, according to the report.

BYU is still putting the finishing touches on the 2025-2026 non-conference slate.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Basketball