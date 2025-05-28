BYU Basketball Reportedly Set to Play Against UConn
In this story:
The anticipation of the 2025-2026 BYU basketball season continues to grow. BYU will play against national power UConn in a neutral site game in Boston, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
The Cougars and the Huskies are "finalizing" a deal to play a game in TD Garden in Boston on either November 14th or 15th, according to the report.
BYU is still putting the finishing touches on the 2025-2026 non-conference slate.
Published