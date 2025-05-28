Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Reportedly to Face Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament Rematch

Casey Lundquist

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) dribbles the ball past Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
BYU and Wisconsin will square off again in a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Cougars and the Badgers will face each other in the Delta Center on November 21st according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

BYU beat Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in March. The Cougars escaped with a 91-89 victory after a late rally from Wisconsin cut into the BYU lead. Now, the two programs will rematch in the regular season.

Wisconsin is another addition to a loaded non-conference slate for BYU. The Cougars are scheduled to face Villanova, Clemson, UConn, and two of Dayton, Miami, and Georgetown.

