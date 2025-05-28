BYU Basketball Reportedly to Face Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament Rematch
In this story:
BYU and Wisconsin will square off again in a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Cougars and the Badgers will face each other in the Delta Center on November 21st according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
BYU beat Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in March. The Cougars escaped with a 91-89 victory after a late rally from Wisconsin cut into the BYU lead. Now, the two programs will rematch in the regular season.
Wisconsin is another addition to a loaded non-conference slate for BYU. The Cougars are scheduled to face Villanova, Clemson, UConn, and two of Dayton, Miami, and Georgetown.
Published