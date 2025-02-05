BYU Basketball Runs Out of Gas Against No. 20 Arizona
On Tuesday night, the BYU basketball program battle no. 20 Arizona in front of a loud crow in the Marriott Center. BYU and Arizona traded punches back and forth throughout the night until a late 13-2 run by Arizona created some separation. At that point, BYU didn't have enough time to get back into it. With the loss to Arizona, BYU falls to 6-5 in conference play and their four-game winning streak comes to an end.
With the win, Arizona maintains its place at the top of the Big 12 standings with a 10-1 record. The Wildcats are playing really good basketball right now. They have won five consecutive games.
In the second half, BYU went cold from the three-point line. After making seven threes in the first half, BYU shot 3/16 from three in the second half. As Arizona was scoring on almost every possession, BYU didn't have enough offensive firepower to keep up when the threes stopped falling.
There were a few positives to draw from this game for BYU, primarily at the point guard position. BYU point guards Egor Demin and Dallin Hall played some of their best basketball of the season. Hall, in particular, was the primary reason BYU stayed in the game as long as they did. Hall finished with 11 points. It was the best he has looked this season.
Egor Demin attacked the rim in this game better than he has in any game in conference play. Demin finished with 16 points and 3 assists.
BYU will look to bounce back on Saturday on the road at Cincinnati.