BYU Basketball Secures Official Visit from 2025 Recruit Chamberlain Burgess
BYU basketball just locked in an official visit from the 6-foot-9 forward. First reported by Robby McCombs, Burgess will be in Provo from October 25-26, shortly after he makes his other official visit to Illinois earlier in the month.
This has been a breakout summer for Burgess, who elevated his stock with some impressive performances, especially at the Adidas 3SSB event in South Carolina, where he helped the Utah Prospects win their second straight championship. He’s now rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and sits just outside the top 100 nationally, ranked 145th by On3. If you check out his highlights, you'll see what makes him such an exciting recruit.
After three years at Lone Peak High School, Burgess transferred to Orem High for his senior season. On the court, he’s shown he can do a little bit of everything: protect the rim, hit threes, and find his teammates for the open bucket. His combination of size, athleticism, and skill, combined with plenty of time to develop, means he has a high ceiling.
Burgess has some serious connections to BYU. Both his parents, Josh and Ashleigh Burgess, played basketball for the Cougars, and his uncle, Chris Burgess, is an assistant coach for the team. BYU looks like the natural fit.
While Illinois is also in the mix, BYU is making an early push to be the number one option. Kevin Young and company can show Burgess why he should continue his family legacy in Provo and become a key part of BYU’s future.