BYU Basketball Signee AJ Dybansta Stars in McDonald's All-American Game
On Tuesday night, BYU basketball signee AJ Dybansta played in the McDonald's All-American game. Dybansta, the nation's top recruit, showed off his athleticism and ability to score at will. Dybansta finished with 17 points on 7/12 shooting. He also added 5 rebounds and 1 assist.
Dybansta helped lead the West to a win over the East. Dybansta's teammate, Kansas signee Darren Peterson, was named the Co-MVP along with East star Cameron Boozer. Peterson scored 18 points on 7/14 shooting.
Dybansta has a unique ability to make getting to the rim and finishing at the rim look easy. He has a wide array of moves he can use to create clean looks. On one play in particular, Dybansta created space with a Euro step and finished at the rim.
Dybansta is a special, special talent and he is a projected starter for BYU next season. The key for Dybansta will be to further develop his jumpshot. He attacks the rim better than anyone in the 2025 class. He is a good shooter, but there is room for him to become a better shooter. If he adds a consistent jumpshot off the bounce to his arsenal, he is capable of scoring in bunches.
It will be critical for BYU to identify the right players to pair alongside Dybansta next season. Dybansta's attacking the rim will create a lot of open looks for other players. If BYU can put shooters on the floor with Dybansta, they will be a very difficult offense to defend.