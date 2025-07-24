BYU Basketball Signs Austrian Native Aleksej Kostić

Cougs Daily

On Wednesday, Kevin Young and the BYU Basketball program announced the signing of Austrian native Aleksej Kostić. Last season, Kostić played for the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions of the Austrian Basketball Superliga.

Kostić averaged 6.5 points per game and shot 36% from three.

“We’re very excited to add Aleksej to our program here at BYU,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said in a press release. “He brings valuable experience having represented his country on the national team level. He is a high-level shooter who can play multiple positions and gives us another ball handler and play maker. We look forward to helping him take his game to another level.”

