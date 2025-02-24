Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Skyrockets Up Andy Katz Power Rankings After Ranked Wins

Casey Lundquist

BYU star Richie Saunders against Kansas
BYU star Richie Saunders against Kansas / BYU Photo
After back-to-back wins over ranked teams, the BYU basketball team is entering the national spotlight. The Cougars have gone from the bubble to firmly in the NCAA Tournament field. One of college basketball's top national analysts, Andy Katz, was impressed by BYU's performance over the last two games.

BYU improved from 30th nationally to 12th in Katz' latest power rankings. Below is the full power 37.

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Florida
  4. Houston
  5. St. John's
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Maryland
  9. Michigan State
  10. Iowa State
  11. Tennessee
  12. BYU
  13. Arizona
  14. Clemson
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Michigan
  18. Memphis
  19. Louisville
  20. Missouri
  21. Saint Mary's
  22. Creighton
  23. Kentucky
  24. Mississippi State
  25. UCLA
  26. Oregon
  27. New Mexico
  28. Ole Miss
  29. Arkansas
  30. Marquette
  31. Vanderbilt
  32. Utah State
  33. Boise State
  34. VCU
  35. Drake
  36. UC San Diego
  37. Yale

On BYU, Katz said, "Kevin Young has this squad rolling at the right time."

