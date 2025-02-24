BYU Basketball Skyrockets Up Andy Katz Power Rankings After Ranked Wins
In this story:
After back-to-back wins over ranked teams, the BYU basketball team is entering the national spotlight. The Cougars have gone from the bubble to firmly in the NCAA Tournament field. One of college basketball's top national analysts, Andy Katz, was impressed by BYU's performance over the last two games.
BYU improved from 30th nationally to 12th in Katz' latest power rankings. Below is the full power 37.
- Auburn
- Duke
- Florida
- Houston
- St. John's
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Arizona
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Missouri
- Saint Mary's
- Creighton
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
- UCLA
- Oregon
- New Mexico
- Ole Miss
- Arkansas
- Marquette
- Vanderbilt
- Utah State
- Boise State
- VCU
- Drake
- UC San Diego
- Yale
On BYU, Katz said, "Kevin Young has this squad rolling at the right time."
Published