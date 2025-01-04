BYU Basketball Struggles in Blowout Loss to Houston
On Saturday, BYU traveled to Houston to take on the no. 14 Houston Cougars. The game was never competitive, as Houston dominated BYU in every phase on their way to an 86-55 win. Winning on the road in the Big 12 is extremely challenging, and few people expected BYU to leave Houston with a win. However, the way in which BYU lost was a concern. BYU was outclassed from start to finish.
BYU has played two true road games this season and has been uncompetitive in both games. That is a trend that will need to change if BYU hopes to be playing in the NCAA Tournament come March.
From start to finish, the Houston defense stifled the BYU offense. BYU had almost as many turnovers (15) as made field goals (18). Even when BYU got what appeared to be clean looks at the rim, Houston rallied to the ball and forced missed shots.
The rebounding discrepancy was perhaps the surprise of the game. BYU came into this game as one of the best rebounding teams in the country. Instead, it was Houston that dominated the boards. Houston had 37 total rebounds to BYU's 24, and 15 offensive rebounds to BYU's 7.
Houston also dominated from the three-point line. When Houston got open looks, they capitalized, shooting 16/34 from three. When Houston makes 16 threes in a game, there are few teams in the country that can keep up.
BYU will need to turn the page quickly - the Cougars are set to host Texas Tech in the Marriott Center on Tuesday night.