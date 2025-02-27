BYU Basketball Tied for Fourth Place in Big 12 After Win Over ASU
On Wednesday night, BYU hit 17 threes to beat Arizona State 91-81 in Tempe. The Cougars improved to 11-6 in conference play with the win, tied for fourth place with Iowa State in the conference standings.
Getting a top four seed in the Big 12 standings is a major advantage in the Big 12 tournament. Teams seeded 1-4 get two byes and start the tournament in the quarterfinals. Teams seeded 5-8 get first-round byes.
Below are the updated Big 12 standings after Wednesday night's results.
BYU went 10-8 in Big 12 play last season and earned a 6-seed. While BYU's nonconference resume is not as strong this season as it was a year ago, the Cougars are 11-6 in conference play and playing their best basketball of the season. Kevin Young has done an amazing job in terms of helping this team improve from the start of the season to now.
BYU and Iowa State are on opposite trajectories at the moment. BYU has won five straight and nine out of the last 11 games. The Cyclones have lost their last two, including a head-scratching loss at Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
For the large majority of the conference season, there has been a gap between the top teams in the standings and the rest of the conference. Now that BYU has won five straight and Iowa State has lost two consecutive games, the door has opened for BYU to get a top four seed. BYU's game next week at Iowa State is on track to be a play-in game for the four seed.