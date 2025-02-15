BYU Basketball Tips Off Critical Home Stand Against Kansas State
On Saturday night, the BYU basketball team takes on the Kansas State Wildcats. A few weeks ago, the Kansas State game appeared to be on of the more winnable games remaining on BYU's schedule. Kansas State had lost six consecutive games and was 1-6 in conference play. Fast forward to today and Kansas State is one of the hottest teams in the country, winning six consecutive games including wins over Iowa State, Arizona, and Kansas.
To beat Kansas State, BYU will have to slow down a Kansas State offense that has scored 77 points per game during their six-game winning streak. The Wildcats have been able to score, even on the road. Kansas State scored 80 points in a dominant win at Iowa State.
After Kansas State, BYU will host Kansas in the Marriott Center on Tuesday night.
These games come at a critical point on BYU's schedule. The Cougars are coming off an upset win at West Virginia that put them on the right side of the bubble. According to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, BYU is the top team in the "Last Four In" category. In other words, BYU is a few good wins away from not only making the tournament, but avoiding a play-in game.
With seven games remaining in conference play, BYU is 7-6 in the Big 12. Protecting home court, which will be much easier said than done, would guarantee BYU at least 11 wins in Big 12 play.
A 2-0 record over the next two would move BYU out of the "Last Four In" category. A 1-1 record would keep BYU on the bubble. An 0-2 record would probably put BYU on the wrong side of the bubble. The most important stretch of the season starts on Saturday night for Kevin Young in his first year as BYU's head coach.