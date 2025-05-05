BYU Basketball to Face Clemson in Jimmy V Classic
The upcoming BYU basketball season will likely be the most anticipated season in the program's history. Coming off a Sweet 16 run, the Cougars bring in one of the nation's top recruiting classes to pair alongside retruning starters like Richie Saunders and Keba Keita.
It looks like the non-conference schedule will only add to the hype surrounding the program.
As part of BYU's 2025-2026 schedule, the Cougars will face a much tougher non-conference slate than fans have grown accustomed to over the last few years. Included in that non-conference schedule will be a neutral site game against Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic.
Clemson earned a 5-seed in the most recent NCAA Tournament. The Tigers suffered a first-round loss to McNeese. The year prior, Clemson advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to Alabama.