BYU Basketball to Face Clemson in Jimmy V Classic

Casey Lundquist

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks to the media at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The upcoming BYU basketball season will likely be the most anticipated season in the program's history. Coming off a Sweet 16 run, the Cougars bring in one of the nation's top recruiting classes to pair alongside retruning starters like Richie Saunders and Keba Keita.

It looks like the non-conference schedule will only add to the hype surrounding the program.

As part of BYU's 2025-2026 schedule, the Cougars will face a much tougher non-conference slate than fans have grown accustomed to over the last few years. Included in that non-conference schedule will be a neutral site game against Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic.

Clemson earned a 5-seed in the most recent NCAA Tournament. The Tigers suffered a first-round loss to McNeese. The year prior, Clemson advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to Alabama.

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

