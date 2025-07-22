BYU Basketball Unveils 2026-2026 Non-Conference Schedule
On Tuesday, BYU basketball announced the 2025-2026 non-conference schedule. The non-conference slate will be headlined by games against Villanova, UConn, Wisconsin, and Clemson. The Cougars will also take on North Carolina and Nebraska in exhibition games.
2025-2026 BYU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
- 10/18 - @ Nebraska (Exhibition)
- 10/24 - vs North Carolina (Exhibition, Delta Center)
- 11/3 - vs Villanova (Hall of Fame Series, Las Vegas)
- 11/8 - vs Holy Cross
- 11/11- vs Delaware
- 11/15 - vs UConn (Hall of Fame Series, Boston)
- 11/21 - vs Wisconsin (Delta Center)
- 11/27-11/28 - ESPN Invitational
- 12/3 - vs Cal Baptist (Delta Center)
- 12/9 - vs Clemson (New York City)
- 12/13 - vs UC Riverside
- 12/16 - vs Pacific
- 12/19 - vs Abilene Christian
- 12/23 - vs Eastern Washington
The Cougars will play three games in the Delta Center this season against North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Cal Baptist.
