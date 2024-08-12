BYU Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule for 2024-2025 Season
On Monday, the BYU basketball program unveiled the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule. BYU's non-conference slate is headlined by a road game at Providence. That game is part of the Big 12-Big East battle and will be BYU's first true road game of the year.
BYU will also participate in the Rady Children's Invitational. BYU will take on Ole Miss in the first round of that invitational and will play either Purdue or NC State in the second round. Below is the full non-conference schedule for the BYU basketball program.
- October 30th - vs Colorado Christian (Exhibition)
- November 5th - vs Central Arkansas
- November 8th - vs UC Riverside
- November 13th - vs Queens
- November 16th - vs Idaho
- November 23rd - vs Mississippi Valley State
- November 28-29 - Rady Children's Invitational
- December 3rd - @ Providence
- December 11th - vs Fresno State
- December 14th - vs Wyoming (Delta Center)
- December 20th - Florida A&M
Big 12 Schedule
BYU will face Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech at home in conference play. They will play two games (one home, one away) against Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, and West Virginia. They will play conference road games at Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, and UCF.
The Big 12 conference schedule will feature 20 total games instead of the 18 games the league has historically played. Every Big 12 team will play each other at least once. There will be five teams that BYU will only play at home, there will be five teams that BYU will only play on the road, and five teams that BYU will play twice. The conference schedule will tipoff one week earlier than last year and there will be no bye weeks.