BYU Basketball Upgraded Out of 'Last Four In' in Latest Joe Lunardi Projection
On Tuesday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his NCAA Tournament projects and BYU was upgraded from one of the "Last Four In" to one of the "Last Four Byes". In Lunardi's projection, BYU would be a 10-seed and take on 7-seed Memphis in the first round.
The winner of BYU-Memphis would advance to take on Texas A&M-Montana in the second round. This is the first time since the start of the year that Lunardi has put BYU in the field without playing in the "First Four" in Dayton.
The Kansas Jayhawks, who BYU hosts on Tuesday night, are a projected 5-seed. The Jayhawks were downgraded from a 4-seed to a 5-seed after losing to Utah.
This week represents an opportunity for BYU to cement itself in the NCAA Tournament field and perhaps even improve its seeding. BYU will face two ranked teams in Arizona and Kansas. Both teams are Q1 games. A 2-0 record this week would take BYU off the bubble entirely. A 1-1 record probably keeps BYU off the "Last Four In" line. An 0-2 record would put BYU firmly back on the bubble.
BYU is peaking at the right time. Over the last eight games, BYU is 6-2. Before that run, BYU was not in the projected NCAA Tournament field. A strong finish will allow Kevin Young and his new squad to hear their names called on Selection Sunday.