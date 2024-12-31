BYU Basketball vs Arizona State: Cougars Look to Start Conference Play With a Win at Home
After a long holiday break, the Cougars are back at it with their first conference matchup of the season against Arizona State. Both teams finished non-conference play with 9-2 records, and both will be looking to start Big 12 play with a statement win.
Who Are the Sun Devils?
Arizona State enters this game ranked 55th in KenPom. The Sun Devils have shown an ability to bounce back this season, overcoming halftime deficits in three of their last five games. They rank second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally in blocks per game (5.4), with starting center Jayden Quaintance as the anchor of the interior defense. The 17-year-old freshman leads the conference with an impressive 3.5 blocks per game and has been recognized as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
The battle in the paint will be an important storyline to watch. BYU’s frontcourt, led by Fousseyni Traore and Keba Keita, will need to establish an offensive presence early while limiting Quaintance on the glass. The Cougars rank second in the Big 12 in rebounds per game (38.5), and winning the rebound battle could mean the difference in a close game.
Another important matchup will be at the point guard position. BYU’s Egor Demin will face off against ASU’s freshman standout Joson Sanon, who is shooting 50.3% from three on the season. When Sanon is hot from beyond the arc, the Sun Devils are tough to stop.
Both teams are looking to establish themselves in the Big 12, and this game is their first chance. Arizona State’s freshman-heavy lineup, including Quaintance, Sanon, and Ali, has shown it can compete against high-caliber teams, but BYU’s scoring depth and rebounding give the Cougars an edge. If multiple Cougars contribute offensively and they can limit ASU’s late-game surges, BYU should come out on top.
Prediction: BYU wins a hard-fought game, 85-78.