BYU Basketball vs Utah: Big 12 Stakes Take the Rivalry Game up a Notch
When BYU and Utah basketball play each other, anything can happen. Last year, the Utes handed the No. 14 Cougars their first loss of the season in the Huntsman Center. It was Utah's first win over a ranked BYU team since 1993. In 2015, BYU guard Nick Emery was suspended after punching Utah guard Brandon Taylor in the face during the annual rivalry matchup between the two schools.
As if that wasn't enough, let's raise the stakes a little, shall we? While the teams have traditionally met for their annual matchup in November/December, this year it's not just a rivalry game. BYU and Utah will meet each other twice this year during league play, and both games will play a significant role in each team's postseason hopes.
The Utes are coming off a road win at TCU, while BYU got its mojo back with a win against Oklahoma State on Tuesday after losing three straight. Both teams are 2-3 in conference play.
The Numbers
Season Stats (per game)
BYU
Utah
KenPom Rank
44
70
Points
80.8
80.6
Rebounds
39.7
40.2
Turnovers
12
11.8
FG%
47%
48%
Utah conference wins: Oklahoma State, TCU
BYU conference wins: Arizona State, Oklahoma State
On paper, these teams are about as evenly matched as it gets. Utah guard Gabe Madsen is capable of having huge scoring nights, and 7'1" center Lawson Lovering averages 10 points per game at a super efficient 69% from the field.
The Cougars will be the underdogs going into this rivalry matchup in the Huntsman center. If BYU can limit turnovers and make someone other than Gabe Madsen beat them, they'll give themselves an opportunity to steal this one from the Utes. Given their recent performance in late game, high pressure situations, BYU can't let this one go down to the wire.