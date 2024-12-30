BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Get Two Starters Back for Conference Opener Against ASU
On Tuesday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will tipoff conference play with a home game against Arizona State. The Cougars are expected to get two starters back from injury against the Sun Devils, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
BYU star point guard Egor Demin, who hasn't played since BYU's loss to Providence, is expected to return to the lineup. Demin averages a team high 13.3 points per game. He also averages 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Demin's offense has run through Demin when he is on the court.
BYU veteran Richie Saunders is BYU's second leading scorer behind Demin. Saunders averages 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Getting those two starters back comes at a perfect time for BYU. The Cougars have no time to waiste. The first game of conference play appears to be one of the more winnable games over the next few games. After playing Arizona State at home, BYU will travel to take on Houston on the road. Then BYU will take on Texas Tech and TCU. Getting to 3-1 in conference play will be the goal, but the Cougars need to be at least 2-2 through four games.