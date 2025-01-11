BYU Currently Outside of NCAA Tournament Picture According to Joe Lunardi
Kevin Young is reaching a critical point in the season in his first year as the BYU basketball coach. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back losses in conference play and looking for their first road win of the season in a tossup game at TCU. Due to a soft non-conference schedule, the Cougars lack any signature wins.
If BYU wants to be in the NCAA Tournament picture in March, they need to turn this season around soon according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi updated his NCAA tournament projections on Friday and BYU was not in the field of 68. BYU also wasn't one of the next eight teams out.
Before suffering back-to-back losses, BYU was a projected 11-seed according to Lunardi.
Going into Saturday, eight Big 12 teams are projected in the NCAA Tournament field.
- Iowa State (1 seed)
- Kansas (3 seed)
- Houston (4 seed)
- West Virginia (7 seed)
- Baylor (7 seed)
- Arizona (8 seed)
- Cincinnati (10 seed)
- Texas Tech (10 seed)
If BYU goes on a little run in Big 12 play, they will be right back in the NCAA Tournament picture. That starts on Saturday against TCU. If BYU can win a tossup game on the road against the Horned Frogs, the schedule sets up nicely over the next few weeks.
After TCU, BYU is scheduled to host Oklahoma State before playing at Utah and at Colorado.