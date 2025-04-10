BYU Forward Mihailo Boskovic Announces Return for Next Season
BYU big man Mihailo Boskovic will return to BYU for he 2025-2026 season, he announced on Instagram on Thursday. Boskovic, who came to BYU from Europe last offseason, averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game last season. His best game came in a win over Rival Utah where he had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 17 minutes.
Getting Boskovic back is an important step in BYU's roster construction for next season. Continuity is valuable in this era of college athletics, and Boskovic will have his first full offseason in Provo to develop into a larger role for next season.
Boskovic arrived at BYU just a few months before the season started. He was in and out of the rotation early in the season before settling in to a role as BYU wrapped up the conference schedule.
Boskovic will provide some size and shooting ability for a BYU team that probably needs to add another big from the portal.
Boskovic joins Keba Keita as the two returning players from BYU's frontcourt.