BYU Freshman AJ Dybansta Leads USA to Win Over Canada
BYU freshman AJ Dybansta continues to play well in the U19 World Cup. On Friday, Dybansta led team USA over Canada with 22 points despite attempting only 8 field goals.
Dybansta finished with 22 points on 5/8 from the field. He had 3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. He showed his effortless ability to get to the rim and score in transition. He was also unselfish on the offensive end and disruptive on defense.
With the win, team USA will advance to the semifinal round where they will take on New Zealand. That game tips off on Saturday at noon Mountain Time.
