BYU Freshman AJ Dybansta Named MVP of Fiba U19 MVP
On Sunday, BYU freshman AJ Dybansta and the U19 Team USA team took down Germany to win the U19 World Cup. After the championship game against Germany, Dybansta was named the tournament MVP.
Dybansta averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in just 20 minutes per game. Dybansta struggled from three, making just 2/18 threes. He made up for that by shooting 68% from inside the arc and shooting 84% from the free throw line. Dybansta shot 50 free throws over the course of the tournament, leading team USA.
With the tournament in the rearview mirror, Dybansta can turn his attention to preparing for his true freshman season at BYU. The nation's top recruit will look to propel BYU to another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
