BYU Guard and Projected NBA Lottery Pick Egor Demin on His Transformation With the Cougars
When Egor Demin arrived at BYU, he was, by his own admission, “a little kid, scared of life, scared of everything.” Fast forward to today, and he's lighting up the Marriott Center and proving that hard work, fearlessness, and a Cougar tail or two can change you from the inside out.
In a postgame interview after BYU’s dominant win over Idaho, Demin shared his thoughts on the game, his growth as a player, and how BYU has shaped him. Idaho came out hot, hitting shots early and challenging the Cougars to keep up. For Demin, it was all about responding with energy.
“In the first part of the game, we had low energy,” Demin said. “But coach’s words and the chemistry of the team brought it up. We played hard, we played physical, and that’s what changed the game.”
Demin has become an invaluable part of BYU’s rotation, and one of the newest developments in his game has been his improved range from deep. Long-range shooting wasn’t always a strength for Demin, but he’s worked really hard to improve.
“When I came here, I struggled with my shooting,” he said. “But we’ve been working a lot, putting in the work, and it’s paying off.”
And how does it feel to hit one of those deep threes in front of a roaring Marriott Center crowd? “This is amazing,” Demin said, smiling. “Just feeling that the ball is going in, and you hear the crowd and look at the ROC going crazy—man, this is different.”
Three point shooting on full display:
Aside from his shooting, Demin’s chemistry with teammates is noticeably improving. Late in the game against Idaho, he delivered a between-the-legs pass to big man Fousseyni Traore, who finished the play in style.
Because I know you wanted to see it again:
“It’s an honor for me to have a big who’s running with me like that,” Demin said. “I couldn’t miss the opportunity to give him that pass. We enjoy it together, with the team, the bench, and the ROC’s reaction. It’s something different.”
Beyond basketball, Demin has a knack for languages - he speaks Russian, Spanish, and English. His advice to others learning a new language? Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. “When I went to Spain, I didn’t know Spanish or English. I was scared at first, but eventually, it just clicked. You’ve got to speak without fear,” he said, laughing. “Like me. I just speak whatever I want, but I have to be careful with that!”
Overcoming fears has become a theme for Demin, whether it’s taking on big crowds or stepping into leadership roles on the team. For him, BYU has been the perfect place to grow. “BYU just makes me like that,” he said. “I came here a little kid, scared of life. BYU has grown the man in me.”
With Demin leading the charge, the ROC can rest assured: this Cougar squad isn’t just winning games - they're building something much more special.