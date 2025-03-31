BYU Hires Former Great Lee Cummard as Women's Basketball Coach
The BYU women's basketball program has a new head coach. On Monday, BYU announced that former BYU great Lee Cummard would take over as the women's basketball coach. Cummard was the associate head coach for BYU this past season.
Cummard has been on the BYU staff in some capacity dating back to 2019.
“Lee has been an important part of our BYU Athletics family for many years,” BYU AD Tom Holmoe said in a BYU press release. “His time as a star player on the men’s team, and a member of both the men’s and women’s basketball coaching staffs, gives him valuable experience and connection in this important position. He has displayed a loyal commitment to BYU and understands the valuable mission of our university. He will be able to retain key players and recruit those that will fit, excel and align at BYU.”
In the same release, Cummard called BYU a "special place that changes lives".
“I am extremely grateful and honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the head coach of BYU women’s basketball,” Cummard said. “BYU is a special place that changes lives, and I am grateful for the impact it has had on my life. This program has a tremendous history of winning and doing things the right way, with great people. I am committed to continuing that tradition, and I look forward to helping our current and future student-athletes excel both on and off the basketball court.”