BYU Point Guard Dallin Hall Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Wednesday, BYU veteran point guard Dall Hall announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hall, who played the last three years at BYU, was a backup point guard for BYU last season after starting the season prior.
Hall played in 32 games for BYU last season, averaging 6.8 points per game and shooting 40.2% from the field. Over the course of his BYU career, Hall played in 100 games and started 61 games. He played his best basketball as a sophomore when he averaged 9.0 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Hall entered the transfer portal one year ago after Mark Pope left for Kentucky. After BYU hired Kevin Young, Hall opted to return to Provo for his junior season.
For BYU, the point guard position is one to watch. The Cougars are waiting on a decision from potential NBA Draft selection Egor Demin whether he will return for another year or turn pro. Whether Demin returns or not, BYU will need to add at least a point guard from the transfer portal. If Demin declares for the draft, BYU will need to find multiple point guards in the portal.
Freshman Elijah Crawford, another point guard, entered the transfer portal earlier this week.