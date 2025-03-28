BYU Point Guard Egor Demin Says AJ Dybansta Could be a Reason to Return For One More Season
On Thursday night, BYU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. An emotional Egor Demin met with the media after the game and answered questions about his future. Demin is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. It's not a certainty, however, that Demin will declare for the draft.
Demin told the media that the arrival of AJ Dybansta could impact his decision to come back to BYU for one more season. Dybansta is the top recruit in the 2025 recruiting class.
"I think this is the start of something really beautiful [at BYU]," Demin said. "As you know, AJ is coming and he could be one of the reasons I want to be back next year. KY he's an amazing guy, and I'm super grateful for everything he did."
The Russian native, who came to BYU via the EuroLeague, says he does not regret his decision to come to BYU. "The thing I can say is my decision earlier in the Summer coming here was not a mistake at all. I'm super proud of my family that helped me to make this decision.
Demin played his best basketball of the season in the NCAA tournament. Against Alabama, Demin had 15 points and 7 assists. Demin put a lot of pressure on the Alabama defense when he attacked the rim. If he improves even marginally as a shooter, Demin will be a really good player.